Maxx Crosby: I’m doing everything I can to get healthy

Maxx Crosby is the unusual defensive lineman who rarely leaves the field.

But while dealing with an ankle injury, the Raiders edge rusher did not play 13 defensive snaps during last week’s loss to the Panthers. That was a week after he played every defensive snap in the win over the Ravens.

Crosby also was affected by the injury in Week 3, as he did not record a quarterback hit or a tackle for loss.

While Crosby has never missed a game since the Raiders drafted him in 2019, he hasn’t practiced for the first two days of the week. He also did not commit to playing against the Browns this weekend when talking to the media on Thursday.

“I’m not even worried about that right now. I’m just worried about today,” Crosby said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So every single day I’ve been in here. It’s first in, last out, doing everything I can to get healthy. That’s all I’m worried about right now.”

That’s notable because Crosby usually insists on playing no matter what.

Crosby also lamented his ineffectiveness against the Panthers due to the injury.

“That’s the hardest part,” Crosby said. “I play one way and when you’re not able to do certain things, it’s tough. I did everything I could to try to produce and I feel like I did some good things, but it’s tough. I have a damn Timberland boot-sized wrapping on my leg and it’s tough, but at the end of the day, I don’t complain. Like I said, I’m focused on getting healthy, just taking it one day at a time.”

In three games this year, Crosby has recorded 14 total tackles with 3.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and five QB hits.