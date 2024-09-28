Maxx Crosby listed as doubtful, could still play Sunday vs. Browns

Don’t rule out Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby just yet.

Although Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said at his Friday press conference that Crosby would be out on Sunday against the Browns, when the Raiders’ official injury report came out a few hours later, Crosby was listed as doubtful, not out.

Most of the time, when a player is listed as doubtful he misses the game. But the last time Crosby was listed as doubtful, last season in the November 26 game against the Chiefs, he ended up playing, and recording a sack.

Crosby has never missed a game in his NFL career and hates to even leave the field for a single snap, so it’s safe to say he’ll be pushing to play if he possibly can. He’s the Raiders’ best defensive player and would provide a big boost if he’s on the field, although the Raiders also know they need to be smart and not let him aggravate his sprained ankle.

Pierce may have spoken too soon on a couple of injuries, as he also said Thayer Munford (knee/ankle) would be out against the Browns, but Munford was also listed as doubtful.