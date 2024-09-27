Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams ruled out for Raiders in Week 4

The Raiders won’t have their two best players on the field when they play the Browns on Sunday.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby and receiver Davante Adams were two of several players head coach Antonio Pierce ruled out for Week 4 in his Friday press conference.

Crosby is dealing with a high ankle sprain and did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday. This will be the first game Crosby’s missed in his pro career, as he’s appeared in 86 straight games since the Raiders selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

He has 3.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and five QB hits so far this season.

Adams suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday’s practice.

“No, I don’t know [a timeline], I just know he’s out for this week,” Pierce said. “But he’s kind of like Maxx. You’ve got to give those guys week-to-week — really, day-to-day. You never know how they respond. They’ve been doing this a long time in their career. But I just know for this week, he’ll be out.”

Adams leads the Raiders with 18 catches and 209 yards so far this season.

Additionally, Pierce has ruled out offensive tackle Thayer Munford (knee/ankle), linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring), and tight end Michael Mayer (personal).