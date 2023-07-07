 Skip navigation
Maxx Crosby working on grip strength to haul quarterbacks down by their jerseys

  
Published July 7, 2023 09:16 AM

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has added what he says is a major improvement to his offseason workouts: Training for grip strength.

“That’s another thing that I’m religious about,” Crosby told TheAthletic.com. “My grip strength . I do it after every single workout. I got a whole crew doing it with me now, too. That’s a big part of it, like there’s a few sacks this year where you just see me getting a piece of the jersey and pulling them in — that’s just the little details and training.”

Crosby said he’s constantly looking for new ways to work in the offseason to make himself better.

“For me, I just got better and better and better because I’m just paying more and more attention to the details. And it’s not just on the field, it’s off the field as well — like my nutrition, my grip strength after every single workout. Like this morning, I did a grip workout and my arms are literally about to fall off my body, but things like that matter in the run game,” Crosby said.

Opposing quarterbacks will want to make sure their jerseys are tight and tucked in with Crosby coming for them.