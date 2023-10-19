Mecole Hardman happy to be back in Kansas City, eager to find a role

The Chiefs traded for receiver Mecole Hardman on Wednesday, and he arrived back in Kansas City on Thursday. The Chiefs were happy to see him, and he was happy to see them.

Hardman, who spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs, became the odd man out in New York. He played only 28 snaps for the Jets and was a healthy scratch in Week 5.

“I saw [the trade rumor] online,” Hardman said, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “They were [weighing] options, I guess. After that, I got with my agents, and they said, ‘Yeah, there’s some talk that they could possibly trade you.’ After that, we just started waiting for the inevitable. For real, just seeing what was going to happen. They kept it low-key about the teams who were very interested. I still don’t know who all was in that mix. Once I heard it was KC, I was happy to go back somewhere where I was used to — where I’ve been most of my career.”

Hardman’s role could start on special teams, where he had 62 punt returns and 39 kick returns with two touchdowns for the Chiefs. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub noted Thursday that the Chiefs’ last return touchdown came from Hardman in 2020 against the Dolphins.

But Hardman already knows the offense, so the Chiefs could quickly utilize him there, too.

“Hopefully, I could get into a role where I can help out the team any way I can,” Hardman said. “Whatever they need me at, whether that’s returns, whether that’s go out at receiver. Hell, if they need me to go on kickoff, let me know. I’m here to help the best way I can.”