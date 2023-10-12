Mecole Hardman: I just want to play whether it’s with Jets or someone else

When the Jets signed wide receiver Mecole Hardman as a free agent this offseason, there were thoughts that he would be a contributor on both offense and in the return game during the regular season.

The reality has been very different. Rookie Xavier Gipson has taken on the returner job and Hardman played 22 offensive snaps before the team made him a healthy scratch in Denver last weekend. Given that state of affairs, it was no surprise to see a report this week that the Jets are looking at options to trade Hardman ahead of the October 31 deadline.

On Wednesday, Hardman was asked if he’d welcome such a deal.

“I just want to play, get on the field. Whether it’s here or somewhere else, it’s not up to me,” Hardman said, via the team’s website, “It depends. If it works out for both sides, I guess, I don’t know. I’ve never been part of this so I don’t know.”

Hardman went a little more cryptic on social media by writing that he “can’t wait til I get a chance to really tell y’all what I really want to tell y’all and this don’t got nothing to do with my current situation either.” Whatever he’s referencing there, it seems a change of scenery might be the best thing for Hardman after things with the Jets didn’t go as planned.