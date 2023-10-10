Report: Jets looking at trade options for Mecole Hardman

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman doesn’t have a spot in the Jets lineup right now and he may not hold onto his spot on the Jets roster.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Jets are looking at potential trade options for Hardman. The wideout signed with the Jets as a free agent this offseason, but was inactive in Sunday’s win over the Broncos and has one catch on 22 offensive snaps over the entire season.

Hardman signed a one-year deal worth $4 million as a free agent. The contract also has incentives that Hardman would seem to have little chance of reaching if he stays put.

Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Xavier Gipson, and Irv Charles were the active Jets receivers in Denver.