Mecole Hardman questionable to return with shoulder injury

  
Published November 4, 2024 08:41 PM

Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman was injured at the end of a 33-yard punt return with 6:50 left in the first quarter.

Hardman took Trenton Gill’s punt down the Bucs sideline before Tampa Bay linebacker J.J. Russell tackled Hardman. Hardman, who had the ball in his right hand, landed hard on the right shoulder.

The Bucs athletic training staff began tending to Hardman, who popped up and jogged to the Chiefs sideline. He then headed directly to the X-ray room, bypassing the sideline medical tent, without moving his right arm.

His departure leaves the Chiefs with only four healthy wide receivers active tonight.

The Chiefs moved the ball 33 yards in eight plays after Hardman’s return, with Harrison Butker kicking a 40-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Patrick Mahomes is 8-of-9 for 58 yards, with DeAndre Hopkins catching four for 30.