Media tried many different ways to get Kevin Stefanski to deviate from Mike Hall Jr. talking points

Earlier today, we posted an item regarding Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s no-comment comments on defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., who was arrested Tuesday after allegedly putting a gun to a woman’s head and allegedly dragging her down a driveway on Monday.

The Browns have since posted the full audio of the press conference, along with an unedited (to their credit) transcript. The total exchange reveals a persistent attempt by the media to get Stefanski to say something. He persistently refused to give the media anything, other than the words the team decided he’d constantly utter.

“I know you guys have questions about Mike Hall,” Stefanski said during his introductory remarks. “Respectfully, I don’t have much to add. I’m going to let legal proceedings play out, but I understand that you have to ask a question, but I really don’t have much on that subject. But with that, I’ll take any questions.”

He presumably was hoping he wouldn’t get any questions about Hall. He did.

Here are all of the Hall-related questions from the press conference.

Q: “Kevin, he is free to be with the team and work out, obviously, right?”

A: “Yes.”

Q: “What went into the decision to have him practice today?”

A: “I can’t get into all the details, guys. I’ll just tell you, we’re going to let the legal proceedings play out.”

Q: “As a staff, did you feel comfortable having him practice today?

A: “He practiced today.”

Q: “He left practice today, do you know why?”

A: “[He] was injured, but don’t have the details.”

Q: “Kevin, when situations like with Mike Hall occur, I know you said you can’t comment, but did you have a discussion with Andrew Berry because I know you had a situation earlier in the offseason where a player had an issue, and he was cut the day after. With Mike Hall, he’s arrested, charged with domestic violence and he plays the next day. Do you have a conversation with Andrew about how to go about it or who came to the decision?”

A: “Yeah, respectfully, and I understand the question, I don’t have much to add.”

Q: “I know you talk a lot about culture and all that, do you worry about the message it sends that even though the legal process has to play out, it appears there weren’t consequences at this point? He was just allowed to practice?”

A: “I understand the question. I would tell you, we really just have to respect the process.”

Q: “I get what you’re saying, but do you understand that some people take that as a bad look, that a day after he’s arrested for domestic violence, he’s on your field?”

A: “I understand what you’re asking honestly, but for us, we have to trust in the process, and really, it’s that.”

Q: “Kevin, I know you’re probably going to repeat the same thing but with Mike, if everything goes well physically, since he took that hit today, is the plan for him to keep practicing if he’s available while this process plays out?”

A: “I think, again, not going to talk past today. I’ll just tell you, we need to respect the process here.”

Q: “Would you say you take these off-the-field issues on a case-by-case basis? Or do you kind of have the same policy for every player, regardless of whether or not they’re a high pick, low pick or free agent?”

A: “Yeah, I can’t get into specifics . . . other than to tell you, we’ll continue to let the process play out.”

Good for the reporters who pressed Stefanski, forcing him to repeat the talking points over and over again — making it clear that he was simply reciting the same thing. Even if it wasn’t his call to stonewall, it’s more than proper for the media to make clear the fact that the Browns opted to let Hall practice two days after he allegedly committed domestic violence and one day after he was arrested for it, and all that the Browns have to say for themselves is they’re “respecting the process.”

It is a bad look. And hiding behind “the process” doesn’t make it any better.

Actually, it could have been worse. Stefanski could have been asked whether the Browns knew or had reason to know they were drafting a player with the 54th overall selection who might engage in such behaviors. He probably would have reiterated the pre-planned talking points, but it’s still a question that needs to be asked. Along with every other question that reporters asked on Wednesday.

The next question becomes whether the process will include the league putting Hall on paid leave. Given the allegations against him, it won’t be a surprise if that occurs.