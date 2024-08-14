Kevin Stefanski on Mike Hall Jr.: I’m going to let legal proceedings play out

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media on Wednesday for the first time since second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Hall was arrested on Tuesday and the defensive tackle took part in Wednesday’s practice with the team. It was a joint session with the Vikings and Stefanski spoke to reporters after it came to a close.

“Respectfully, I don’t have much to add,” Stefanski said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. “I’m going to let legal proceedings play out. I understand you’ve got some questions, but I really don’t have much on that.”

Stefanski offered a similar answer about the legal process when asked why he was comfortable with Hall taking part in practice on Wednesday. Hall left the practice session early with members of the training staff and Stefanski had no information to offer about his condition.