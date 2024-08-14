 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Stefanski on Mike Hall Jr.: I’m going to let legal proceedings play out

  
Published August 14, 2024 04:15 PM

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media on Wednesday for the first time since second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Hall was arrested on Tuesday and the defensive tackle took part in Wednesday’s practice with the team. It was a joint session with the Vikings and Stefanski spoke to reporters after it came to a close.

“Respectfully, I don’t have much to add,” Stefanski said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. “I’m going to let legal proceedings play out. I understand you’ve got some questions, but I really don’t have much on that.”

Stefanski offered a similar answer about the legal process when asked why he was comfortable with Hall taking part in practice on Wednesday. Hall left the practice session early with members of the training staff and Stefanski had no information to offer about his condition.