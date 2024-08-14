Mike Hall Jr. takes part in Browns-Vikings joint practice

Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Tuesday and he was back at work on Wednesday.

Multiple reporters at Wednesday’s joint practice with the Vikings shared photos of Hall in uniform and taking part in the workout. Hall is accused of pointing a gun to the head of a woman and dragging her along the ground during an incident in Avon, Ohio on Monday night.

The Browns issued a statement on Tuesday saying they were aware of the incident and were gathering information about what happened.

Other players charged with similar crimes have been placed on the exempt list while the legal process played out, but there’s been no word from the league about Hall at this point.