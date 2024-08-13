Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. accused of pointing gun at woman before Tuesday’s arrest

A police report regarding Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr.'s Tuesday arrest on domestic violence charges alleges that Hall pointed a gun at a woman during a dispute.

The report from Avon, Ohio police, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, alleges Hall grabbed a handgun during an argument on Monday night and pressed it to the head of a woman while saying “I will fucking end it all. I don’t care.” The woman, who told police she is the mother of Hall’s child, also alleges Hall dragged her down the driveway.

According to the report, police found signs that there was a physical altercation in the house and saw two handguns on a mattress. It also featured a statement from the woman’s mother, who corroborated her daughter’s account.

Hall left the house before police arrived on Monday night and he was arrested and booked on Tuesday. His bond was set at $10,000 and another hearing in the case was scheduled for September 10.

