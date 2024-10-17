Mekhi Becton: Everything is just bad about MetLife Stadium

Running back Saquon Barkley isn’t the only Eagles player making a return to MetLife Stadium this weekend.

Barkley will be facing his former team while right guard Mekhi Becton played his home games in the stadium as a member of the Jets. The 2020 first-round pick spent four seasons with the team and he made it clear that the stadium holds no fond memories for him.

“I don’t wanna play in that shitty stadium,” Becton said, via Jeff Kerr of CBSSports.com. “It’s bad. Everything is just bad about that stadium. I don’t really like it. I’m just glad I only gotta do it one time a year. Just gotta go in there, do my 1-11 and go home.”

The turf at MetLife Stadium has been the subject of much criticism over the years and it’s been blamed for a number of injuries. Becton dealt with major injury issues during his time with the Jets, but none of them came on his home field. That didn’t stop him from saying that things didn’t “feel right about that turf” while outlining some of the things he didn’t like about the building.