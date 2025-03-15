Mekhi Becton gets two-year, $20 million deal

Late Friday night, the Chargers announced that veteran offensive lineman Mekhi Becton signed a contract with the team. Details were scarce.

On Saturday morning, NFL Media reported that it’s a two-year, $20 million deal.

It’s good, not great. It’s probably better than anyone would have expected him to get this year, after four seasons with the Jets that didn’t live up to his draft pedigree as the eleventh overall selection in 2020.

The full details aren’t yet known. It could be a one-year deal with an option on the second.

Regardless, Becton did enough in 2024 to get a solid (not spectacular) contract for 2025, and maybe for 2026.