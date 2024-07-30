Mekhi Becton getting first-team reps at guard at Eagles camp

The next chapter of Mekhi Becton’s NFL career may take place at a new position.

Becton was working at right guard with the starting offense at Monday’s practice. Tyler Steen had been getting those reps, but he injured his ankle and Becton, who played both tackle spots with the Jets, will now get a chance to show what he can do at the only open starting spot on the offensive line in Philadelphia.

“Yeah, he’s going to get some work in there today,” head coach Nick Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “I’m looking forward to that. Mekhi has had a good camp so far and looking forward to getting him some work next to Lane [Johnson] and continuing to work forward with that. As bummed as we are that Steen is going to be out for a little bit and not giving the timeline there. It shouldn’t be something that’s long — give other people opportunities to work, and Mekhi is going to be one of those guys.”

Becton had a solid rookie year for the Jets after being taken in the first round in 2020, but he was limited to one game over the next two seasons due to injury. He signed with the Eagles this offseason and will now get a shot to show that he’s worthy of a starting spot with his new team.

