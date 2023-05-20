 Skip navigation
Mekhi Becton says this is the most excited he’s ever been going into training camp

  
Published May 20, 2023 10:11 AM

Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton had his fifth-year option declined this offseason, and heard coach Robert Saleh tell him that if he wants to be an NFL left tackle, he’s going to have to earn it . But Becton says any perception that he’s not happy with where his career is heading into Year Four is incorrect.

“This is the most excited I’ve ever been going into training camp,” Becton told Newsday.

As the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Becton has been a disappointment, struggling to stay healthy and starting just 14 games so far in his career. He expects this year to be different.

“I don’t want to look too far ahead, but I definitely feel way more confident than I’ve felt these past three years,” Becton said. “I feel like we’re going to win a lot of games, have a lot of fun, and just the energy and vibe with the players at the facility is uplifting.”

Becton says he’s been eating less, has lost more than 50 pounds, and has been working with a personal trainer who is getting him into great shape. With a good season, Becton can hit free agency in March and make himself a lot of money.