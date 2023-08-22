Mekhi Becton to start at right tackle for Jets this week

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly going to start against the Giants on Saturday and Mekhi Becton will be part of the group blocking for him.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at his Tuesday press conference that Becton will be starting at right tackle in the team’s final preseason game. Becton started the Hall of Fame Game at left tackle, but only played seven snaps and he’s come off the bench in the last two games.

Saleh has stressed the need to feel comfortable with the oft-injured tackle’s ability to play a whole game and he said on Tuesday that he was pleased with what he saw from Becton against the Buccaneers.

“A lot of energy,” Saleh said. “Looked like a young man who loved being out there, loved playing the game. He was finishing blocks, showed athleticism, strength, power movement.”

Prospective left tackle Duane Brown is seeing doctors about his shoulder injury on Tuesday and the hope is that he’ll be cleared to come off the PUP list and begin working toward being ready for Week One. If things go well on both fronts, the Jets may have the bookends on their offensive line in place.