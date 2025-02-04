Micah Hyde announces his retirement

Safety Micah Hyde returned to the Bills for the tail end of the 2024 season, but he won’t be back in 2025.

Hyde said before the 2024 season that he would retire rather than play anywhere other than Buffalo and he announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Hyde wrote that his career “was one helluva dream.”

Hyde was a 2013 fifth-round pick by the Packers and spent four seasons in Green Bay before moving on to the Bills. He formed a strong partnership with Jordan Poyer at the back end of the Buffalo defense and was named a second-team All-Pro twice in his first seven seasons with the AFC East club.

Hyde did not play in any games after rejoining the Bills in December, so he ends his career with 644 tackles, 24 interceptions, five sacks, five forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries in 158 regular season appearances. He also had 69 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 17 playoff games.