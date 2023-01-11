Micah Hyde, Jamison Crowder return to Bills practice

The Bills are getting a couple of players back on the practice field Wednesday.

The team announced that safety Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder will work with the team. They can be activated at any point in the next 21 days, but head coach Sean McDermott said they will not play this week.

Hyde went on injured reserve in September after hurting his neck. Word at the time was that his season was over and he’d be targeting a 2023 return, but things have moved quicker than expected.

Crowder broke his ankle in October. He caught six passes for 60 yards in four games before his injury.