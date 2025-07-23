Micah Parsons continues to watch practice

Micah Parsons still is not practicing Wednesday, the second consecutive day he is not participating with the Cowboys in Oxnard, California.

The star edge rusher said Tuesday he would not characterize it as a “hold-in,” citing back tightness. But he and Trevon Diggs, who was standing next to Parsons, joked about “heavy squats” being the cause.

Parsons also is not working with the rehab group, instead standing with the defensive linemen with his helmet in hand, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

Parsons is unlikely to participate fully in practice until he has a contract extension.

He said the Cowboys have not returned a phone call from his agent, as negotiations have not progressed.

Parsons became eligible for a contract extension after the 2023 season. He is headed into the final year of his rookie deal scheduled to make $24 million on the fifth-year option.

He expressed discouragement that edge rushers T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby received contract extensions this offseason while the Cowboys are making Parsons wait.

“I feel like I’m the best at what I do,” Parsons said Tuesday. “You can argue whoever, but stats, numbers don’t lie. The consistency is there, and the availability is there.”

Parsons, 26, has 52.5 sacks in his career, earning All-Pro twice and making the Pro Bowl all four seasons.