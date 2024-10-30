 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland will not practice Wednesday

  
Published October 30, 2024 01:31 PM

Micah Parsons is not ready to resume practicing with the Cowboys.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said at his Wednesday press conference that Parsons will continue working with the rehab group. McCarthy said that the defensive end is making progress in his return from an ankle injury, but is not ready for “the practice format” at this point.

Parsons has missed the last three games because of his injury. The Cowboys are 1-2 without him.

Cornerback DaRon Bland is also working his way back and the Cowboys activated him from injured reserve on Wednesday because his three-week window to practice with the team was up and he’d be ineligible to play this season if he wasn’t placed on the active roster. Bland will work with the rehab group, but McCarthy said they hope he can practice on Thursday.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Oruwariye has a back injury.