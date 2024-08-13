Micah Parsons expects CeeDee Lamb to have a new deal before season opener

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is in training camp despite being eligible for a contract extension. As it stands, Parsons will play this season woefully underpaid with a $2.989 million base salary.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has been in the league a year longer than Parsons, is holding out of camp as he seeks a long-term deal.

Lamb is where Parsons might be this time next year.

“CeeDee checked in on me,” Parsons said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “He’s been watching the practice film and telling me, ‘You’re going crazy.’ We have our talks but, at the end of the day, [he] knows what it is.”

Lamb played last season for a base salary of $2.52 million and is scheduled to play this year on the $17.991 million fifth-year option. He had a career year last year with a league-leading 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in earning All-Pro honors for the first time.

“Obviously, we miss him,” Parsons said. “He’s one of the best people you can have in a locker room. I’m pretty sure he’ll be here soon.”

Lamb better join the team soon. The season starts Sept. 8.

“CeeDee is a part of this brotherhood whether he likes it or not,” Parsons said. “He knows he’s not going anywhere. The business side, they’re going to take care of it. No doubt about it.

“On Week 1, he will be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys.”