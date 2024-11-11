 Skip navigation
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Moore leaving field mid-play was a 'bad look'
Watson remains a 'distraction' for the Browns

Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Micah Parsons feels worse for players like Zack Martin than Mike McCarthy

  
Published November 10, 2024 09:41 PM

The Cowboys are sinking. And pass rusher Micah Parsons, who returned after missing a month due to a high ankle sprain, has a sinking feeling.

But Parsons feels worse for certain teammates than for head coach Mike McCarthy.

Mike can leave and go wherever he wants,” Parson told reporters after Sunday’s blowout home loss to the Eagles, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “Guys I kind of feel bad for [are] guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year or on their way out. Because that’s who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. Those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for.”

Embedded within Parsons’s words is a recognition that it’s over for McCarthy and the Cowboys when the season ends. That’s hardly a shock, but it feels like it’s becoming a done deal.

Either way, the Cowboys seem done. And they still have to deal with eight more games.