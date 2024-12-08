Micah Parsons gives Cowboys some contract leverage

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might not be thrilled by linebacker Micah Parsons stumping publicly for coach Mike McCarthy. Jones will have no complaints about other aspects of Parsons’s recent interview with ESPN.

Parsons said some things that will become very relevant to his looming contract negotiations with the team.

“I’m Jerry’s guy,” Parsons said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “I think it will be quite . . . I know it’s easier said than done because I’m not at the table, but that’s my guy. We talk about it and how much we appreciate each side, but I know numbers talk. But man, at the end of the day whatever it takes for me just to continue to be a Cowboy until I retire, that’s what I want. And I know it’s going to be hard conversations and reality checks, but I think I’m a good enough caliber to be here.”

Parsons also discussed the importance of being able to keep other quality players around him. Which is more music to the ears of the guy who counts the beans.

“I feel like you see a lot of times ‘highest-paid,’ then we say they don’t have weapons, or they don’t have this,” Parsons said. “So, I would rather just be in the best situation, you know? At that point, I don’t think there’s a big difference between $30 million and $40 million in my eyes, you know? And that’s just me talking.”

Parsons knows his comments might not be received favorably by his agent, David Mulugheta.

“My agent might be mad at me I even said that,” Parsons said. “But you know, for me, I mean I’ve already been blessed enough, bro, where, like, I can’t complain too much in life.”

Parsons already has shown that he’s not willing to wage contractual war. He willingly showed up and played for less than $3 million this year, accepting his spot in line behind receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. (Ultimately, that was the only benefit of the Cowboys dragging their feet on CeeDee and Dak; if both had been paid last March, Parsons might have said, “Where’s mine?”)

His is coming after the season. But he has said enough to prompt Jerry to make Parsons an offer well below what he deserves and dare him not to take it. His latest words point to an outcome where, even if his agent tells him to hold out, Parsons will take the best offer and show up.

Maybe he ultimately won’t. Maybe someone will get through to him. But his remarks to ESPN will give the Cowboys even more fuel to play hardball.

Remember this. For the player, he stands on the brink of a second NFL contract only once. The team finds itself in that posture over and over and over again.

For the team, it’s business. For the player, it can be far more complicated. And it’s easy to slip into the mindset that $30 million is no different than $40 million, because really what’s the difference?

There’s a big difference. It’s about respect. It’s about value. It’s about getting what you’re worth while you’re worth it. It’s about securing the future for one or more generations to come.

And it’s about making a cushy life just a little harder for a gazillionaire whose progeny will be living high on the hog for decades to come. Thanks to the efforts of employees who didn’t insist on getting more for their talents, efforts, and sacrifices.