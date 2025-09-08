Micah Parsons happy to be in Green Bay after “super toxic” last six months

Micah Parsons did not need an epidural in his back to make his Packers debut Sunday. The star edge rusher played 29 of 65 snaps, per ESPN Research, which was more snaps than Parsons was expected to play.

Parsons made an impact with three quarterback pressures, one of which resulted in red zone interception by Evan Williams. His only sack came when the game was out of reach.

He did all that with only a week of practice after a trade from Dallas on Aug. 28.

Parsons had held in with the Cowboys, not practicing as he awaited a contract extension from Dallas that never arrived. Instead, the Cowboys dealt him to the Packers.

Parsons sounded grateful to be in Green Bay but regretful that the trade didn’t come sooner.

“I’m telling you these last six months was super draining, super toxic for everyone,” Parsons said, via video from Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “It’s something that I don’t think no player should have to go through. I think players’ fates should be decided earlier. I think the fact that I was traded a week before the season was really outrageous and rough. It’s something where I could’ve been with these guys getting better and better and we could’ve had probably [an] even more dominant start if that was the decision we were going to make. I’m just happy that’s behind.

“These guys embraced me. They believe in my talents. They believed in me, and I’m just going to give these guys everything I have because I know what’s at stake and I know what they gave up for me to be here, and I’m going to do what it takes for us to win.”