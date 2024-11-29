Micah Parsons: I believe the Cowboys are going to turn it around and make a run

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons had a big game on Thanksgiving, his team won its second in a row, and he said afterward that he believes Dallas is going to make some noise down the stretch.

Parsons was awarded a turkey leg and the game MVP honors and said on the Fox broadcast after the game that the Cowboys will be a tough team to beat in December.

“Everybody’s been counting us out,” Parsons said. “I believe we’re going to turn it around and make a run.”

Parsons said the Cowboys are a better team than people think.

“There’s been a lot of trash talk out there, talking about what difference can we make?” Parsons said. “I’m telling y’all right now, we’re coming.”

At 5-7 the Cowboys are long shots to make the playoffs, but they do have some winnable games ahead as they attempt to salvage a disappointing season.