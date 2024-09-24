Micah Parsons: It’s been a humbling start, but I believe we’ll get better

The Cowboys rallied to make the final score more presentable against the Ravens on Sunday, but they spent most of the afternoon looking just as lost as they did in their two previous home games.

After giving up more than 400 yards in last season’s playoff loss to the Packers, the Cowboys have kicked off their home slate this season by giving up 888 yards in losses to New Orleans and Baltimore. They’ve given up 464 of those yards on the ground and the continued poor performances make it hard to feel like better days are around the corner.

Defensive end Micah Parsons isn’t throwing in the towel on the team, though. He said on The Edge podcast that he believes in defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer’s ability to push things in the right direction.

“I would say the start of the season has been extremely humbling,” Parsons said. “We fell short after not starting great, didn’t put ourselves in the best situations. I would still say I’m still positive because everyone is still coming in, Zim, we’re going to get better. We’re going to keep learning. We’re going to keep growing.”

The Cowboys don’t have a long time to linger on their loss to Baltimore before getting back on the field against the Giants on Thursday. They’ll follow that up with a trip to Pittsburgh and a home game against the Lions before a Week Seven bye, so time’s short for the team to show the kind of growth Parsons thinks they’re capable of making.