 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tomlin_bitten_chew_250905.jpg
Tomlin may have ‘bitten off more than he can chew’
nbc_pft_andy_reid_superbowl_250905.jpg
How Chiefs can learn from Super Bowl defeat
nbc_pft_mahomes_chiefs_250905.jpg
Can anyone close the Chiefs’ window?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tomlin_bitten_chew_250905.jpg
Tomlin may have ‘bitten off more than he can chew’
nbc_pft_andy_reid_superbowl_250905.jpg
How Chiefs can learn from Super Bowl defeat
nbc_pft_mahomes_chiefs_250905.jpg
Can anyone close the Chiefs’ window?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons: I’ve never been in a locker room with guys like this

  
Published September 5, 2025 09:08 AM

Defensive end Micah Parsons has been a member of the Packers for a week and that’s long enough for him to pick up on a significant difference between his current team and his former one.

Parsons has been dealing with a back injury that has limited him in practice this week and he said coming in for treatment on a day off was an eye-opener about his new teammates.

“I’ve never been in a locker room with guys like this,” Parsons said in a Thursday press conference. “I came in Tuesday for treatment and I saw like almost every guy in the locker room. I said, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever seen this.’ That just shows how much these guys want to be here.”

Parsons joked that the attendance might be related to having not much else to do in Green Bay before adding that it is “important to have guys that want to come into the building” because it makes him excited to come to work. There’s plenty of excitement around the Packers about Parsons being part of the team as well, especially since the back issue is not expected to keep him from making his debut in Sunday’s NFC North matchup with the Lions.