Micah Parsons: NFL needs more officials, they miss too many blatant holding calls

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons is not happy with the officiating in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Parsons said on his podcast that the officials blew calls that could have made a difference in the game, and that inconsistent holding calls means he doesn’t benefit from the calls being made when they should.

“If you’re gonna make calls you have to make calls everywhere, not pick and choose where to make calls,” Parsons said. “There were blatant, blatant terrible holding calls that I feel like should have been called.”

Parsons believes that more officials on the field would spot holding calls that the officials are currently missing.

“We need to have more refs,” Parsons said. “We need to have eyes out there because these calls are being missed in the game.”