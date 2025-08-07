Micah Parsons remains in camp despite not attending practice

Micah Parsons didn’t show up to watch the Cowboys practice for the first time in training camp. That caused a stir, and the fact that owner Jerry Jones also wasn’t at Thursday’s practice caused a bigger stir.

Alas, there is nothing to see here.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters after practice that Parsons remains in training camp, and two sources told Jane Slater of NFL Media that “nothing is happening” with negotiations behind the scenes.

Parsons showed up to training camp on time, but he has not participated in any of the practices as he awaits a contract extension. The sides are in a stalemate, with the Cowboys’ season opener four weeks from today.

Now that he’s in camp, Parsons essentially is stuck.

According to the NFL’s Constitution and Bylaws, if a player leaves the team during training camp or the regular season, he has five days to return. If he doesn’t, the team can place the player on its reserve list as a retired player. And if that happens under those specific circumstances, the player cannot play again that year for any team.

His contract would toll.

Both sides will have a big decision to make if Parsons isn’t under contract before the start of the season. The Cowboys, though, have a recent history of completing contract extensions at the 11th hour, so to speak.

Jones said earlier this week that he is “absolutely not” confident Parsons will play in the season opener.