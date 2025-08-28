Micah Parsons says he gave Cowboys a chance to negotiate this week

The Cowboys were given a chance to negotiate with Micah Parsons this week. They declined.

That’s Parsons’ version in an interview with Jane Slater of NFL Media.

The star edge rusher told Slater that he and his representation went back to the Cowboys with “empathy” this week when trade interest was leaked. The Cowboys’ response, according to Parsons, was for him to “play on the fifth-year [option] or leave.”

Thus, he chose to leave, and, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, will get $62 million in the first new year of the deal, $120 million fully guaranteed and a total of $136 million guaranteed — all records for non-quarterbacks. Parsons would have made either $21 million or $24 million on the fifth-year option depending on how a grievance played out.

It was a win for Parsons. It was a win for the Packers. Will it be a win for the Cowboys?

They will receive two first-round draft picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the deal. But they lost a generational talent who averaged 13 sacks a season and earned Pro Bowl honors in all four of his seasons in Dallas.

The Cowboys will give their version of events at a news conference at 6:30 p.m. CT.