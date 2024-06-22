Micah Parsons sees criticism as a “privilege”

Cowboys do-it-all defender Micah Parsons sometimes gets criticized because he doesn’t do enough when playoffs roll around. Parsons says he’s not bothered by that.

“The criticism is a privilege because sometimes a great standard is not good enough for those who are greater,” Parsons said at a youth football camp on Friday, via Sophia Vesely of the Dallas Morning News. “When people want things, you have to answer the call. It is not a negative thing. It is the most positive thing people can say to me because it pushes me and challenges me to be better. . . . It is a great privilege for someone to say, ‘Hey, you are great, but you can be greater.’”

He’s trying to be greater this year by ensuring he can play at a high level longer.

“I have been doing a lot of muscle endurance,” he said. “I have been doing a lot of lunges and a lot of squats. My legs are going to keep going.”

It also sounds as if he has been in greater communication with the new defensive coaching staff, led by coordinator Mike Zimmer.

“[The defensive team] has been very open and transparent with me about what they want and how they want their defense to be run and how he wants me to line up,” Parsons said. “It is great.”

He is great. He knows he can be greater. And he doesn’t get upset when people point it out.