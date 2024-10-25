Micah Parsons shouldn’t play until he’s 100 percent, or until he gets paid

On Sunday night, Cowboys defensive standout Micah Parsons will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury. He should stay away until he’s completely 100 percent.

Parsons has yet to get the second contract he deserves. He’s due to make only $2.989 million this year.

He should have held out. Now that he’s injured, he should refuse to return until his high ankle sprain has fully healed. Or until the Cowboys give him the contract he should have already received.

It’s the only sliver of wisdom in the team’s decision to drag their feet on the contracts given to receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. With those deals not done, Micah waited his turn. If the Cowboys had signed them earlier, Parsons might have made a bigger stink.

He now should. He shouldn’t set foot on the field until his ankle has fully healed. Unless they want to pay him. Which they already should have done.