nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Micah Parsons shouldn’t play until he’s 100 percent, or until he gets paid

  
Published October 25, 2024 07:55 PM

On Sunday night, Cowboys defensive standout Micah Parsons will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury. He should stay away until he’s completely 100 percent.

Parsons has yet to get the second contract he deserves. He’s due to make only $2.989 million this year.

He should have held out. Now that he’s injured, he should refuse to return until his high ankle sprain has fully healed. Or until the Cowboys give him the contract he should have already received.

It’s the only sliver of wisdom in the team’s decision to drag their feet on the contracts given to receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. With those deals not done, Micah waited his turn. If the Cowboys had signed them earlier, Parsons might have made a bigger stink.

He now should. He shouldn’t set foot on the field until his ankle has fully healed. Unless they want to pay him. Which they already should have done.