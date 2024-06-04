Micah Parsons: Skipping OTAs let my body heal, it’s the only equity I have

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons: Skipping OTAs let my body heal, it’s the only equity I have

  
Published June 4, 2024 05:25 PM

While discussing edge rusher Micah Parsons’s decision to skip OTAs last week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy called the voluntary practices “an opportunity to improve” and that “it’s definitely an opportunity that’s been missed” for Parsons.

Parsons is back with the team for this week’s mandatory minicamp and he had a very different view of the way he’s spent the last few weeks. Parsons said he has always had “my own way of doing things” and noted that the team is going to be in training camp for a “very, very long time” this summer. Those practices will allow for more work in pads and with hitting while OTAs feature “a lot of individual and I can be doing that by myself or with my trainer.”

Parsons called himself “an undersized rusher that gets banged up every year” and that the spring is a time for “letting my body heal and grow, strengthen, and get ready for the year.” He tied that desire with his ongoing push for a new contract because he knows he won’t get the deal he wants if he isn’t able to be on the field at 100 percent.

“Understanding the business side of it, too,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “This is all I have. This is all I have to offer to the Cowboys. Before you sign a contract, you go through a physical, before you’re even on a team. This is your engine. This is where all of my equity lies. I have no other equity to offer them, and availability is the best ability. If I’m not available when it really matters because my body is not healing property or I didn’t get all of the rehab I need to be successful, then that’s on me. It’s not on them. They’ll just find the next me.”

Parsons has 40.5 sacks in 50 regular season games and finding players who can do that isn’t an easy task. That’s made the Cowboys’ measured approach to an extension a surprise to some and it makes Parsons’s desire to be in the best possible physical condition ahead of the season easy to understand.