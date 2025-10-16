Micah Parsons sounds off on officiating when asked about lack of holding calls

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he plans to talk to game officials before the team’s game against the Cardinals on Sunday. The Packers are “frustrated” over the missed “egregious” and “blatant” holding penalties against Micah Parsons.

“That’s definitely going to be a conversation pregame,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.

The Bengals were called for no holding penalties on 46 dropbacks by Joe Flacco, including on a play when left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. tackled Parsons as he attempted to turn the corner. The Packers’ opponents have been called for holding five times this season.

It’s nothing new.

Parsons had an 11-game stretch last season with Dallas when he didn’t get a single holding call.

He sounded off on the officiating Thursday in a rant that he conceded “might get a fine” from the league office.

“Five years of not getting a call, you eventually stop worrying about it,” Parsons said, via video from Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I think I just got to keep going. . . . That’s part of the challenges. Like, you’ve just got to keep going. That’s bothersome. That worries me. That’s part of being one of the best. That comes with some territory.

“There are parts that you hate, and the parts that the league lets go. You can tell how they call the games. They don’t call offsides for offense, but they call it on defense. They won’t call offensive pass interference, but they’ll call defensive pass interference. We know what they’re trying to do. They want to load the points up so fans can be happy. They’ll call defensive holding, but they won’t call offensive holding. Let’s just wake up. It’s just one of those things that we know what the higher-ups is trying to do. The ref will say, ‘I know that’s a hold.’ What? Like, you’re not going to call it? Like, come on. It’s one of those things that I’m over, and I’m just going to have to keep going and just push through it.”

Parsons went on to argue that the league’s concern about player safety is one-sided.

“We put so much emphasis on protecting the offense. Protect the defense,” Parsons said, via Cameron Ezeir of WFRV. “A guy could be trying to catch the ball and you make a defensive player so he doesn’t catch it, and it’s targeting. It’s a flag now. But a defensive end could be rushing and engaged with another player, and a guy could come blow his ribs out. We’re not considered defenseless. But like we said, it’s an offensive league. I think a lot of the rules are bullshit. A guy damn near hurt [defensive lineman Lukas] Van Ness last week. Like, what are we doing? If you’re going to say it’s about protecting the players, then protect all players. Don’t just protect one side of the ball. I don’t mind guys chipping from the outside, but like running backs want to come and sneak players while we’re engaged with offensive linemen. That’s complete bullshit. That’s not good football. That’s not safe football if that’s what they want to preach.”