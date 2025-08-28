 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons trade makes Packers betting favorites in NFC North

  
Published August 28, 2025 06:28 PM

We’ll have to wait a little longer to learn the impact of the Micah Parsons trade on the field, but it has already led to changes in the betting markets.

The Packers have surged to become the betting favorites to win the NFC North in most sportsbooks. They had been the second choice behind the Lions, but now carry slightly shorter odds to take the crown than the two-time defending champs.

The Eagles remain the favorites to win the conference, but the Packers are now ahead of or even with the Lions in those markets. The team has seen a similar spike in their Super Bowl odds, but the Eagles, Ravens, Bills, and Chiefs remain ahead of them.

As you’d likely imagine, the Cowboys have seen their odds get longer in all three of those markets as a result of the deal.