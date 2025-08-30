Micah Parsons will be first Packer to wear No. 1 since Curly Lambeau

Micah Parsons wore No. 11 at Penn State, where he became a consensus All-American. He wore No. 11 with the Cowboys, where he made 52.5 sacks in four seasons.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed already had No. 11 in Green Bay, so Parsons will wear No. 1 after the trade from Dallas.

“I’m going with No. 1,” Parsons said Friday at his introductory news conference.

He will become the first Packers player to wear the number since Curly Lambeau in 1925 and 1926. The namesake of Green Bay’s stadium is the only player in franchise history to wear No. 1.

Parsons had polled his followers about whether he should choose No. 0 or No. 1, and he did not indicate why he had chosen No. 1.