 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons will be first Packer to wear No. 1 since Curly Lambeau

  
Published August 29, 2025 10:40 PM

Micah Parsons wore No. 11 at Penn State, where he became a consensus All-American. He wore No. 11 with the Cowboys, where he made 52.5 sacks in four seasons.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed already had No. 11 in Green Bay, so Parsons will wear No. 1 after the trade from Dallas.

“I’m going with No. 1,” Parsons said Friday at his introductory news conference.

He will become the first Packers player to wear the number since Curly Lambeau in 1925 and 1926. The namesake of Green Bay’s stadium is the only player in franchise history to wear No. 1.

Parsons had polled his followers about whether he should choose No. 0 or No. 1, and he did not indicate why he had chosen No. 1.