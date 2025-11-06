 Skip navigation
Michael Hoecht tore his Achilles, but stayed on Bills’ sideline until they beat the Chiefs

  
Published November 6, 2025 06:06 AM

Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Sunday against the Chiefs, but he wouldn’t let the medical staff cart him to the locker room.

Video posted by the Bills shows Hoecht being told by a member of the team’s medical staff, “You popped your Achilles. It’s gonna be better for you if you ride in a cart.”

Hoecht replied that he’d prefer to stay with his team. He then hopped down the sideline to the area of the bench where his fellow defensive linemen were, and stayed there for the rest of the game cheering on his teammates as the Bills completed their 28-21 win.

As teammates came over to ask if he was OK, Hoecht repeatedly told them, “We’ll deal with this tomorrow. Let’s go win.” One teammate told Hoecht, “Love you, bro,” and Hoecht replied, “Love you, too.”

Hoecht demonstrated his love for his team with a gutty performance, after leaving the game.