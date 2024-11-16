 Skip navigation
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Michael Irvin will pitch Deion Sanders as Cowboys coach

  
Published November 15, 2024 10:44 PM

He was his rival. He was his teammate. Now, Michael Irvin is a Deion Sanders supporter, when it comes to the team they played for together.

On Friday night, Irvin made a pitch for Sanders to become the next coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Irvin didn’t say it directly. But his message about the second-year Colorado coach was unmistakable.

Sitting alongside Jerry Jones during an interview at the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight in Dallas, Irvin said this: “Everybody loves Mike [Tyson], but everybody loves and respects Jake [Paul] also for what he’s done here. To have an ability to not go the normal route and still end up right here. You give him respect. I give him respect like I give my great guy Deion Sanders, who didn’t go the normal route. Who I’m gonna be in Jerry’s ear about later. That’s just something else we’re talking about.”

Jerry deftly changed the subject. But the cat is out of the bag.

Irvin wants Deion to coach the Cowboys. Jones’s football team could do a lot worse. Frankly, based on the performance of his team in 2024, it currently is.