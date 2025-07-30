 Skip navigation
Michael Penix: Bijan Robinson will be a big factor in the pass game

  
Published July 30, 2025 10:07 AM

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson finished last season with 365 touches — No. 2 in the league behind Saquon Barkley’s 378.

With Michael Penix Jr. now set to start the season at quarterback, Robinson should be plenty involved in every aspect of the offense once again — particularly the pass game.

“I’ve said it before — however we can, we’ve got to get him the ball,” Penix said in his Tuesday press conference. “He’s going to be a big factor in the pass game, run game, obviously. But he’s going to be a huge factor. He can do great things with a ball in his hand, and we’ve just got to make sure we put it in his hands. So, we’ll be doing a lot of that.”

Robinson caught 58 passes for 487 yards with four touchdowns as a rookie. Last year — the first under head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson — the running back caught 61 passes for 431 yards with one TD.