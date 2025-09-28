Michael Penix, Drake London, Bijan Robinson have big games as Falcons beat Commanders

The Falcons got big games from quarterback Michael Penix, receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson today against the Commanders, with their franchise building blocks stepping up and delivering a 34-27 win.

Penix completed 20 of 26 passes for 313 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. London had eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. And Robinson had 181 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Those three contributing to a big offensive performance is exactly the kind of team the Falcons are trying to build.

A week after an abysmal performance in a 30-0 loss to the Panthers, the Falcons turned things around today and improved their record to 2-2.

The Commanders are also 2-2, which is disappointing given their preseason hopes. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels missed the game with a knee injury, and while the loss can’t be pinned only on backup Marcus Mariota, the offense is definitely less dynamic without Daniels.

The Commanders will hope they can get their franchise quarterback back on the field, and look more like the Super Bowl contenders they thought they were entering the season.