Michael Penix Jr. opts not to play in Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl’s practice sessions have relevance to the scouting of the assembled players. For some players, participating in the practices is enough.

This year, plenty of players won’t be playing in the game.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has decided not to play, we’re told, even though he was supposed to start for the National squad. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix will play only a couple of series. That leaves Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman to take the bulk of the snaps for the National team.

As one source with knowledge of the situation put it, the National team has been “gutted” by players deciding to skip the game. It might have only two or three total receivers.

For some players, a good week of practice has caused them to tap out of the game.

It makes sense for the players. Why risk injury in a game that doesn’t matter, especially after a week of practice sessions that has caused them to conclude the hay is in the barn?

Still, it’s the kind of trend that could significantly impact the viability of the Senior Bowl. It can’t just be practices; there has to be a game. But it will be difficult if not impossible for the Senior Bowl to ensure that players who show up for practice stick around for the game.

One solution could be to invite extra players for the practice week. That wouldn’t be ideal, but the Senior Bowl needs enough players to safely stage a game. If too many players show up for the practice sessions and don’t play in the game, at some point it becomes impossible to play the game.