Michael Penix: Monday night’s win shows we’re here to stay

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix played on Monday night for the first time this week and he believes he and his team made a strong statement against the Bills.

Penix threw for 250 yards and a touchdown and the Falcons rolled to a 24-14 home win that moved their record to 3-2 on the season. In an on-field interview with the team’s website after the game, Penix said that it also showed that the Falcons are “here and here to stay,” which was a sentiment he returned to during his postgame press conference.

“It showed that we’re one of the ones,” Penix said. “This team is really good. This team is really legit.”

While Penix was obviously feeling good about the state of things in Atlanta, he did allow that there’s still more for the team to do. They scored 21 of their 24 points in the first half and Penix said the team will be “a scary sight” when they are able to put together a full game that looks as good as those first 30 minutes. A week 7 trip to face the 49ers offers a chance for them to do that.