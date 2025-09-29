Michael Penix: Sunday’s game showed what this team is really about

The Falcons turned in an awful performance in a 30-0 loss to the Panthers in Week 3, but they didn’t look like the same team against the Commanders this Sunday.

Some of that was by design because the Falcons fired wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard and moved offensive coordinator Zac Robinson from the booth to the field in the wake of their dud, but most of it was because of their performance. Michael Penix threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Bijan Robinson had 181 yards from scrimmage and Drake London caught eight passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in a 34-27 win that sends the Falcons into their bye week with a 2-2 record.

After the game, Penix said the effort “showed what this team is really about” and credited Robinson’s move to the sideline with helping to spark the impressive offensive showing.

“It gave us confidence,” Penix said, via the team’s website. “To be able to come over to the sideline and be able to hear from him exactly the way he’s seeing it, the way he wants to set us up with the plays on the next drive, it was awesome.”

Losing is never a desirable outcome in the NFL, but Bijan Robinson said the Week 3 outcome “drove us to a different way” of doing things and that shift in direction looks like a positive development for the Falcons thus far.