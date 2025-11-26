Michael Penix underwent reconstructive knee surgery Tuesday

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. underwent reconstructive left knee surgery on Tuesday, coach Raheem Morris announced Wednesday.

“Went well,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team website. “Really fired up about that and really fired up about when he comes back.”

Penix required surgery to repair his ACL.

He sought several opinions, including from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, before undergoing surgery.

The Falcons will need to find a quarterback to start the 2026 season, with Penix not expected to return for at least nine months.

He completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 1,982 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Penix was 3-6 as the starter.