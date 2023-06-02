 Skip navigation
Michael Pittman Jr. dealing with a hip injury

  
Published June 2, 2023 10:36 AM

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.'s offseason work has been interrupted by an injury.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Friday that Pittman is dealing with a hip injury. Steichen indicated the issue is a minor one and the team will likely make sure it has totally healed before Pittman returns to the field.

Pittman had 99 catches for 925 yards and four touchdowns for the Colts last season. He’s in the fourth and final year of the contract he signed as a 2019 second-round pick.

Steichen also said that three rookies are dealing with injuries. Third-round wide receiver Josh Downs hurt his knee, fifth-round tight end Will Mallory has a foot injury, and fifth-round cornerback Darius Rush has hamstring trouble.