PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
Dart doesn't want to 'play like a robot'

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Michael Pittman Jr. dealing with groin issue

  
Published July 29, 2025 11:57 AM

The Colts have one new injury concern at receiver and a couple of them at cornerback.

Via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Michael Pittman Jr. tweaked his groin during Tuesday’s practice. He was icing the issue while still in pads.

Multiple reporters noted Jaylon Jones was carted off the field during practice and he is dealing with a hamstring issue. Fellow cornerback JuJu Brents also has a hamstring injury.

There’s no word as of yet on the severity of the injuries and how long the players may be sidelined.

Receiver Alec Pierce has been dealing with a blister on his foot, but was able to return on Tuesday.

Linebacker Cam McGrone (quad), running back Salvon Ahmed (back), and cornerback David Long (groin) are also currently dealing with injuries.