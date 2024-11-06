Michael Pittman not using his back injury as an excuse

Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. did not practice Wednesday with back and finger injuries.

It’s the fifth week Pittman has been on the practice report with a back injury, and it is his seventh missed practice in that time. He has only one catch in each of the past two games.

It’s the first time since Weeks 14-15 of his rookie season that Pittman has had two or fewer catches in consecutive games.

“I’m not going to make excuses,” Pittman said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team website. “If I’m out there, I’m out there.”

Coach Shane Steichen said the team is taking it “week to week” with Pittman’s back injury. (The finger injury is a new injury.)

Pittman has only 30 receptions for 366 yards and two touchdowns this season after leading the team in receptions each of the past three seasons.

“It’s definitely frustrating because I feel like I need to do better,” Pittman said, “and I’m trying to find ways to do that whether it’s extra film work, rehab, just finding ways around it and trying to find the best system.”

The Colts also were without linebacker Zaire Franklin (ankle) at Wednesday’s practice.