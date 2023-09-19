Michael Thomas, Derrick Brown had altercation after Monday night’s Saints-Panthers game

By all appearances, Monday night’s game between the Saints and Panthers wasn’t very spicy. The aftermath of it was.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas was captured by a fan’s mobile phone saying something to someone as he went down the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium. Next comes Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown, who follows Thomas around a corner and out of view.

While Thomas can’t be seen, Brown can be seen. And it’s plain to be seen something physical nearly happened, with Brown and presumably Thomas being separated.

Thomas laughed it off on Twitter (or X or whatever). “They tried to set me up,” he said, followed by a couple of laughter emojis. “They was playing good snoop dogg after I was just trying to do my dance,” he added.

The two teams meet again in New Orleans, on December 14. The Saints won on Monday night, 20-17. They’re 2-0, and Carolina is 0-2.