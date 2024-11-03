Michael Thomas goes off on Derek Carr, after Chris Olave injury

Former Saints receiver Michael Thomas saw current Saints receiver Chris Olave suffer a concussion on a high ball thrown by Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

And that prompted Thomas to tee off on Carr.

“Derek Carr for you I been told yall shit sad,” Thomas said initially. “Dude scary and panic and just throw the ball. Get him the f out of here he so ass. . . .

That year his buddy [Davante Adams] went 1st team all pro in 2022 he needed 180 targets just to catch 100 passes. He is ass on my granny.”

There’s more.

“Dude tried to lie and say I was jealous of them making Chris WR1 whole time he can’t even get him a decent ball,” Thomas said. “He need his ass whooped. . . . They fired all them coaches trying to cover his flaws up he still doing the same shit.”

It’s a very real and raw reaction from Thomas about Carr. And it invites speculation regarding whether others agree with Thomas, or disagree.